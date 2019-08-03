Aguilar and Littlefield to wed

Andrew Aguilar of San Bernardino and Kate Littlefield of Napa are happy to announce their engagement to be married.
The happy couple were engaged on June 29 at State Capitol Park in Sacramento. Andrew took Kate to the rose garden at the State Capitol during golden hour and proposed to her under an archway of flowers.
Andrew is the son of Debra Andersen and Fernando Aguilar. Kate is the daughter of Jill and Adam Littlefield.
The couple plans to be married on January 25, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Napa.