Joske and Schmitz to wed

Spencer Joske and Caitlin Schmitz. 

 Submitted photo

Spencer Joske of Pennington, New Jersey and Caitlin Schmitz of Napa are happy to announce their engagement to be married.

The happy couple were engaged on June 8 on Table Rock Trail in Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.

Joske, son of Ray and Theresa Joske, earned a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and is employed as a biology teacher at Justin-Siena High School.

Schmitz, daughter of Greg and Chris Schmitz, earned a Master of Arts in Counseling from Sonoma State University and is a school counselor at Vanden High School.

