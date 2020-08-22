× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kent-Elswick to wed

Lindsay S. Kent and Trevor P. Elswick are please to announce their engagement to be married.

The bride-to-be is the the daughter of John and Terry L. Kent of Napa.

Lindsay attended Napa Valley Nursery School, Napa Valley Language Academy, Harvest Middle School and is a 2012 grad of Napa High School and a 2016 grad of Cal Poly State University San Luis Obispo. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations, Spanish and Integrated Marketing Communications. She starting working for Ontraport in Santa Barbara in July 2016 and is their Sr. Copywriter and Content Manager.

Trevor is the son of Franklin and Patricia Elswick of Orcutt. Trevor is a 2007 graduate of Ernest Righetti High School as an all-league quarterback and a 3-year varsity starting pitcher. He graduated from Cuesta College in 2010 and Chico State in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology. He is the Western Region Sales Associate with Midwest Industrial Supply, Inc.

The happy couple became engaged on August 1, 2020, on the beach at Miramar in Santa Barbara. They plan to have an intimate wedding in Santa Barbara next summer.