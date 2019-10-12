Marquez and Bennett to wed

Christopher T. Bennett and Theresa D. Marquez are happy to announce their engagement to be married. Theresa is the daughter of Nick Marquez, Jr. and Laureen and Christopher Mc Andrew. Christopher is the son of Merilee and Bruce Bennett. The couple first met in the Napa community while working at WineBev Services. Theresa continues to work at WineBev Services and Christopher works at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa. The couple are happily in love and enjoy sharing their love with their families and the Napa community.
