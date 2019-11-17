Myers, Nell engaged
Erin Myers and Ryan Nell are proud to announce their engagement to be married.
Myers is a Napa native, living in San Diego. She is the daughter if Bruce Myers of Napa, and Jamey Myers of Napa.
Myers is a 2004 graduate of Vintage High School, and graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Notre Dame Law School, She is an estate planning attorney in San Diego.
Nell is a native of San Diego, and is the son of Bob and Nancy Nell, of San Diego. He is a graduate of USC, and University of Illinois College of Law. Ryan is an employment law attorney in San Diego.
The happy couple became engaged on May 18 in Del Mar, California. They plan to wed on June 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. at a private estate in Carneros.