Norris and Willoughby to wed

Tosha Norris and Jackson Willoughby

 Submitted photo

After 8 years together n finally sealed the deal during an incredible European vacation with Jackson’s 16 year old son Trace Willoughby.

Willoughby is the son of Mark and Nadine Willoughby of Napa, and is a general contractor with Willoughby Construction.

Norris is a Direct Sales Manager at Boisset Wine Group, and is the daughter of Rita and Paul Shonka, and David Norris, deceased.

The engagement took place on July 24, 2019 in Paris France the River Seine.

The wedding will take place on Aug 15, 2020. 

