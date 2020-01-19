Diem Pham and Kristopher Toivola are happy to announce their engagement to be married.
Diem is the child of Nu Ngoc Huynh and Hue Huu Pham of San Jose, is a 2008 graduate of Yerba Buena High School in San Jose, a 2012 graduate of Cal State Monterey with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science Technology & Policy and is employed as a Geo Data Production Specialist
Kris is the child of Cheryl and Arto Toivola of Napa, is a 2006 graduate of Vintage High School, a 2011 graduate of Stanford University with a Bachelor of Science in Material Science and Engineering with a Masters in Material Science and Engineering.
You have free articles remaining.
Diem and Kris were engaged on Sept. 04, 2019 in the royal gardens of the Alcazar in Seville, Spain. They first meet several years ago over ramen and tea. They connected over their love of video games and the great outdoors.
The couple will wed on Oct. 10, 2020 at the Stanford University Church, Palo Alto with a reception and celebration at CuriOdyssey in San Mateo.