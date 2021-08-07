Wash and Tryniszewski to wed.

Paula French, of Napa and John Wash, of Emory, Texas, are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Lynn Wash of Napa (currently Austin, Texas) to Kamil Tryniszewski of Bialystok, Poland (currently Austin, Texas.)

Amanda is a graduate of Napa High and is employed as a flight attendant with jetBlue Airlines. Kamil is the son of Basia and Lech Tryniszewski, currently of Rockaway Beach, N.Y. Kamil is a graduate of Hunter College, and a senior software engineer with Dassault Systemes/Medidata out of their Manhattan office.

The couple became engaged on June 15, 2021, during one of their many trips to France while staying at Champagne Michel Gonet, in Epernay. A wedding date has not yet been set.