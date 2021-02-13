 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Canyon High School Academic Decathlon team earns high marks at competition

American Canyon High School Academic Decathlon team earns high marks at competition

{{featured_button_text}}
Members of the The American Canyon High School Academic Decathlon.

Members of the The American Canyon High School Academic Decathlon. 

 Submitted image

The American Canyon High School Academic Decathlon recently competed in the Bay Regional Competition for its sixth year in a row.

Each decathlete competed in seven comprehensive exams in Art, Economics, Language and Literature, Mathematics, Music, Science, and Social Sciences. In addition, each decathlete had to give a prepared speech as well as an impromptu one, write an essay, and participate in an interview. 

In honors, which are students with a 3.85 to 4.0 unweighted academic GPA, we have Kyla Cansino (11), Gabriel Llave (11), Joshua Lindayen (11), Rommel Perez (12), Colin Velicaria (12), and Yao Yanez (11). In scholastic, with a 3.20 to a 3.849 unweighted academic GPA, we have MaeLing Hayes (12) and Bareera Khurram (11). Lastly, in Varsity, with an unweighted academic GPA below a 3.2, is Teo Gascon (12). 

Individual Results:

Teo Gascon, Varsity: Art - Silver, Economics - Gold, Literature - Silver, Math - Silver, Music - Silver, Science - Bronze, Social Science - Silver, Highest Scoring Varsity - Gold with 7,268 points. 

Colin Velicaria, Honors: Art - Silver, Economics - Gold, Literature - Gold, Math - Silver, Music - Silver, Science - Bronze, Social Science - Silver, Speech - Gold, Highest Scoring Honors - Gold with 9,193 points. Velicaria was also the highest-scoring decathlete in the entire region. 

Watch now: Study Suggests Wearing A Mask Can’t Replace Physical Distancing

Photos: The week in cartoons

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+26
The week in cartoons
Local News

The week in cartoons

Check out the news of the week with a collection of the best cartoons by The Washington Post Writers Group's award-winning roster of syndicate…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News