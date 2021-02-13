American Canyon High School Academic Decathlon team earns high marks at competition

The American Canyon High School Academic Decathlon recently competed in the Bay Regional Competition for its sixth year in a row.

Each decathlete competed in seven comprehensive exams in Art, Economics, Language and Literature, Mathematics, Music, Science, and Social Sciences. In addition, each decathlete had to give a prepared speech as well as an impromptu one, write an essay, and participate in an interview.

In honors, which are students with a 3.85 to 4.0 unweighted academic GPA, we have Kyla Cansino (11), Gabriel Llave (11), Joshua Lindayen (11), Rommel Perez (12), Colin Velicaria (12), and Yao Yanez (11). In scholastic, with a 3.20 to a 3.849 unweighted academic GPA, we have MaeLing Hayes (12) and Bareera Khurram (11). Lastly, in Varsity, with an unweighted academic GPA below a 3.2, is Teo Gascon (12).

Individual Results:

Teo Gascon, Varsity: Art - Silver, Economics - Gold, Literature - Silver, Math - Silver, Music - Silver, Science - Bronze, Social Science - Silver, Highest Scoring Varsity - Gold with 7,268 points.