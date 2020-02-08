Students from American Canyon High School recently participated the North Bay Regional Academic Decathlon.
The school secured 30 individual subject medals, its largest amount for this portion ever. The team secured five medals under the overall top scoring decathletes for each category and grade level.
Awards were presented in these categories:
Honors (3.75 to 4.00 GPA)
- Angelie Bautista
- Kyla Cansino
- Riley Furey
- Gabriel Llave
- Priya Sharma
- Colin Velicaria
Scholastic (3.0 to 3.74 GPA)
- Jennacess Carreon
- Bareera Khurram
- Heriberto Zavala
Varsity (0.00 to 2.99 GPA)
- Teo Gascon