Grapevines: Ag Health Benefits Alliance creates scholarship program

Grapevines: Ag Health Benefits Alliance creates scholarship program

{{featured_button_text}}
nvr-stockart-grapevine5
Kelly Doren

Ag Health Benefits Alliance (AHBA) announced the creation of a new scholarship program: AHBA Educational Foundation, LLC.

Made possible by the generous support of Board member Mike Wolf, the program will offer scholarship grant opportunities for AHBA Member Employers’ eligible employee plan participants, their spouses, and children or grandchildren.

The initial 2020 grants will be three to five awards, in amounts varying from $3,000 to $5,000 each.

The 2020 application period runs from March 1 to March 31. Applications and more information are available at: aghealthbenefits.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News