Grapevines: Ag Health Benefits Alliance creates scholarship program

Ag Health Benefits Alliance (AHBA) announced the creation of a new scholarship program: AHBA Educational Foundation, LLC.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Made possible by the generous support of Board member Mike Wolf, the program will offer scholarship grant opportunities for AHBA Member Employers’ eligible employee plan participants, their spouses, and children or grandchildren.

The initial 2020 grants will be three to five awards, in amounts varying from $3,000 to $5,000 each.

The 2020 application period runs from March 1 to March 31. Applications and more information are available at: aghealthbenefits.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0