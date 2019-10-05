The Friends of the American Canyon Library recently sponsored a summer essay competition open to grades fifth to seventh.
For fifth grade the subject of the 300 to 500 word essay was to explain "How Books and Reading Have Helped You Succeed in School."
The topic of the sixth grade essay was to explain in 600 to 800 words "The Role of Public Libraries in Helping You Succeed in School."
No entries were submitted by seventh-grade students.
Judging was based on adherence to the topic, organization of material, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and neatness. First place winners received a trophy and gift card.
The sixth grade competition winner was Emily Mortimore who attends American Canyon Middle School.
The fifth grade essay winner was Madison Jew who is a student at St. Dominic School in Benicia.
Their award winning essays may be read at both the Facebook Page and website of The Friends of the American Canyon Library at friendsofamcanlibrary.com.