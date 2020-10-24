 Skip to main content
Grapevines: Appellation St. Helena announces scholarships

Appellation St. Helena, an organization representing wineries and vineyards in the St. Helena growing region, awarded scholarships to two students who graduated from St. Helena High School in June.

The scholarships were awarded on June 8 and 9 by Principal Benjamin Scinto at the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony.

The student recipients were Jesse Cole (who will attend Santa Rosa Junior College this fall to study Agriculture Business or Sanitary Welding) and Stefhany Rios (who will study Agriculture Education at UC Davis).

This is the eighth year that the local organization has recognized St. Helena High School students who plan to make their careers in the wine industry. Each student received $500.

Info: appellationsthelena.com

