Grapevines: Application period opens for Ag Health Benefits Alliance Scholarship program

Grapevines: Application period opens for Ag Health Benefits Alliance Scholarship program

Kelly Doren

Ag Health Benefits Alliance (AHBA) is now accepting scholarship applications to the AHBA Educational Foundation, LLC through March 31. Made possible through donations from Board member Mike Wolf, the Michael L. Wolf Trust and other sources, the program is available to AHBA group health plan participants, their spouses, and children or grandchildren.

Applications will be reviewed by a Selection Committee and several grants will be awarded in amounts up to $5,000 each in May; these will apply to the Fall semester.

The 2021 Application Period runs from March 1 to 31. Applications and more information are available on the website, aghealthbenefits.org/scholarships/.

