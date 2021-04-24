Grapevines: Blue Oak teacher receives grant

The California Resource Recovery Association (CRAA) K-12 Technical Council is awarding $100 mini-grants to 19 teachers in California, including one in Napa.
Among the middle school winning teachers is Jarah Dev of Blue Oak Middle School.
“The purpose of these mini-grants is straightforward: we want to help teachers reduce waste in their classrooms,” said Debbi Dodson, Executive Committee Member of the CRRA K-12 technical council and representative of the Carton Council.
“Even though teachers may not be in the classroom, they are still teaching and need resources,” said Jill Buck, Executive Committee Member of the CRRA K-12 technical council and CEO of the Go Green Initiative.
The CRRA K-12 Technical Council aims to minimize all forms of solid waste in K-12 schools and provide education on how to change behavior and improve environmental literacy using best practices in waste reduction, recycling, reuse, food waste recovery, and composting
Info: gogreeninitiative.org
