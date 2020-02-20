Grapevines: Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley announce youth of the year

You have free articles remaining.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley Youth of the Year for 2020 is junior Jahir Rivera Medina. He received a $1,000 scholarship and trophy.
Youth of the Year nominees representing American Canyon High School, Napa High School, Vintage High School and New Tech High School were also recognized including Alena Imani Nutt, Gabriel R. Harris, Jahir Rivera Medina, Andre Aikins, Deisy Mendoza, Ethan Luong, Dareydy Rojas and Rudolph Barragan. All received $500 scholarships.