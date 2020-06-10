Grapevines: Brambrink earns degree from Montana State University

Grapevines: Brambrink earns degree from Montana State University

Zachary Brambrink

Zachary Brambrink

Zachary Brambrink received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Montana State University on May 9. He is a 2016 Napa High alumni.

