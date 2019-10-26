Napa Valley resident Dr. Kristie Brandt, founding CEO of the Parent-Infant & Child Institute in Napa, received the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, in Cleveland, Ohio.
At ceremonies held on Oct. 12, Brandt was honored for “demonstrating continuous, outstanding, creative, and exemplary contributions” in health care, and for her “tireless efforts in serving women, children and families.”
Brandt is an internationally known teacher, clinician, and consultant, and a Fellow of the Child Trauma Academy in Houston, TX, with Dr. Bruce Perry.
You have free articles remaining.
She works globally providing training on childhood trauma, adversity, and early childhood mental health treatment. In addition to being an Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics VF at the University of California Davis, School of Medicine, she is faculty with Boston Children’s Hospital’s Brazelton Institute teaching newborn assessment.
In 2002, Dr. Brandt developed the U.C. Davis Napa Infant-Parent Mental Health Fellowship, a 15-month specialty training for professionals working with children age 0-5. She was an inaugural First 5 Napa Commissioner, and served for 14 years.
Brandt worked in Napa for many years as a certified nurse-midwife. She is also a nurse practitioner, and is now endorsed in Michigan and California as an Infant & Early Childhood Mental Health Specialist.