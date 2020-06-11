Grapevines: Camille Creek Community School celebrates class of 2020

Camille Creek Community School, a program of the Napa County Office of Education, celebrated the 19 seniors of the class of 2020.
Due to the small size of the graduating class, the school hosted an outdoor “drive-in style” graduation. All of the graduates were able to park in cars with their families in front of the stage and experience the ceremony together.
Camille Creek Community School serves Napa County students in grades 6-12 in an alternative school program that empowers disenfranchised youth toward a productive future through restorative relationships, targeted instruction and opportunities for growth.
Senior Class Speaker Marissa Ewing began the ceremony by addressing her classmates with a reminder of all they had overcome to receive their diploma.
“Our high school experience wasn’t like what most people do. We didn’t have football games or school dances, clubs or choir, but what we did have was access to teachers and counselors who genuinely care about us and our success.”
The graduation ceremony was made festive by the decorated cars driven by the graduates’ families, and the cheering and horn-honking that greeted each speaker and graduate.
Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools, acknowledged how challenging the end of the school year had been due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You were magnificent. It wasn’t easy to switch to Distance Learning; it wasn’t easy to do all of the work without your teachers there … but the good news is that these are the very characteristics that employers are looking for.”
Camille Creek Community School Director Caroline Wilson shared with the graduates that through the Facebook group “Napa Adopt a Senior” local mom Shelley Surh had adopted all 25 graduates and coordinated gift bags that included a $75 Target gift card, snacks and candy.
Each gift bag also included the message, “Be brave and bold. Show empathy and compassion. Ask for what you need. Claim your place in the world.”
Wilson added her own message of congratulations. “You worked too hard and you didn’t give up! Your teachers stretched out their hands to you and you were the ones to reach back.”
The graduates, complying with physical distancing requirements and wearing face covers, came across the stage one at a time to collect their diplomas.
The Camille Creek Community School class of 2020 graduates are: Julie Arriaza, Sandra Borrayo, Evangelina Carroll, Geraldine Castillo, Alejandro Dominguez, Marissa Ewing, Jordan Groves, Jacob Hilliard, Alejandro Lopez, Eric Lucas, Amanda Martinez, Alfredo Rivas, Isaac Ruiz, Edna Santos, Daisy Segura, Yair Suarez, Tyson Tanskley, Melany Tavares and Jose Vazquez Melgoza.
