Grapevines: Camille Creek Community School celebrates class of 2020

Camille Creek Community School, a program of the Napa County Office of Education, celebrated the 19 seniors of the class of 2020.

Due to the small size of the graduating class, the school hosted an outdoor “drive-in style” graduation. All of the graduates were able to park in cars with their families in front of the stage and experience the ceremony together.

Camille Creek Community School serves Napa County students in grades 6-12 in an alternative school program that empowers disenfranchised youth toward a productive future through restorative relationships, targeted instruction and opportunities for growth.

Senior Class Speaker Marissa Ewing began the ceremony by addressing her classmates with a reminder of all they had overcome to receive their diploma.

“Our high school experience wasn’t like what most people do. We didn’t have football games or school dances, clubs or choir, but what we did have was access to teachers and counselors who genuinely care about us and our success.”

The graduation ceremony was made festive by the decorated cars driven by the graduates’ families, and the cheering and horn-honking that greeted each speaker and graduate.