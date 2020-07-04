Grapevines: CAWG Foundation awards scholarship to Aquino

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) Foundation has awarded $30,000 in college scholarships to six students. The scholarships are awarded annually to students whose parent or legal guardian is employed by a California wine grape grower.

The four-year scholarships are $8,000 each for students attending a University of California or California State University campus. The two-year college scholarships are $2,000 each for students attending a California community college.

Angeli Aquino of Calistoga High School received an $8,000 scholarship.

"Achieving the American Dream has been instilled in Angeli since she immigrated to the United States at 6 years old," said a news release about the student,

"Angeli has challenged herself to be a conscientious, hard-working and high-achieving student. She excelled with difficult classes, earning a top-ranking 4.22 GPA, and with extracurricular activities. Angeli played volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field. She served as ASB president and Interact Club president, was a member of the Soroptomist Club, and volunteered as a youth basketball coach. Additionally, she held a part-time job as a lifeguard during the year. Angeli plans to attend UCLA, major in nursing and someday earn a master’s degree."