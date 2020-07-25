Grapevines: Christy Wood named principal at St. John's Lutheran School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. John’s Lutheran School welcomes Christy Wood as its new principal.

She has over 23 years experience in Lutheran education, including 16 years at West Portal Lutheran School in San Francisco and two years at Lamb of God Lutheran School in Las Vegas, said a news release.

Wood has teaching experience at every grade level, as well as a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Concordia University-Irvine and a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University Portland "and is well-positioned to lead St. John’s Lutheran School into the future," said the release.

