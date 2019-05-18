{{featured_button_text}}
nvr-stockart-grapevine5
Kelly Doren

Two Napa students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:

Daisy Corona was initiated at University of California-Davis.

Emilie Mercier was initiated at Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags