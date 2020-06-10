Grapevines: del Rosario of American Canyon commissioned US Army 2nd Lieutenant

Abigail del Rosario of American Canyon was recently commissioned U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant.

Abigail’s commissioning ceremony was to be held on May 14 on the USS Midway in San Diego. But due to COVID-19, her 2nd Lieutenant bars were “virtually” pinned by her father Paul, a retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel, and witnessed by her mother, Agnes.

Abigail was awarded 3.5 years of Army ROTC scholarship and she trained with the Aztec Battalion at San Diego State University. She will receive her Bachelor of Science degree in Global Health from the University of California, San Diego on June 13. Abigail will next attend the U.S. Army Basic Officer Logistics Course at Fort Lee, VA.

