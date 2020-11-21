Grapevines: Eglinger named Navy civilian of the quarter

Jamie Eglinger, a Napa native, was selected as Navy Medicine and Training Command Bremerton’s Civilian of the Quarter.

Eglinger works as a medical technician at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) in Everett, Washington.

“Being recognized as Civilian of the Quarter tells me that others not only notice but also appreciate the extra steps I take daily to make every patient interaction positive,” said Eglinger, assigned to the Primary Care Med Home Port.

Eglinger, a Vintage High School 1998 graduate, actually rose from the depths of the ocean to her current position in Navy Medicine.

After finishing at the College of Oceaneering, Commercial Diving and Industrial Inspection in 2000, her initial ambitions became altered by life itself.

“My dream as an adventurous young woman was to be a commercial diver and travel the world. After graduating from the commercial dive college as the youngest student in a school of 400 – with only 13 females - I decided to work ‘topside’ at local refineries utilizing my skills of non-destructive testing for industrial inspection. When I found out I was pregnant with my first child, and unable to continue work with industrial radiation, I decided to pursue a career in medicine,” explained Eglinger, earning her psychiatric technician certificate from Napa Valley College in 2005 and passing the California State board exam.