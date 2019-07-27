{{featured_button_text}}
Jesus Galvan and Dr. Tyler Boynton with Sonoma Valley Oral Surgery & Dental Implants.

Napa Valley resident Jesus Galvan, an incoming freshman at Sacramento State University, recently received free wisdom teeth surgery from Dr. Tyler Boynton with Sonoma Valley Oral Surgery & Dental Implants.

The practice launched a new program called Wisdom For Wisdom to give students financial relief by providing free wisdom teeth extractions. Students applied on Sonoma Valley Oral Surgery & Dental Implants’ website. Three students were selected.

Galvan will be the first in his family to attend a four-year college when he starts this fall, said a news release. 

Info: sonomavalleyos.com

