{{featured_button_text}}
The ​​Providing Educational Opportunities (PEO) STAR Scholarship, for the 2019-2020 academic year, was presented to Grace Glass, a senior at Sir Francis Drake High School.

The ​​Providing Educational Opportunities (PEO) STAR Scholarship, for the 2019-2020 academic year, was presented to Grace Glass, a senior at Sir Francis Drake High School. 

The ​​Providing Educational Opportunities (PEO) STAR Scholarship was presented to Grace Glass, a senior at Sir Francis Drake High School. 

Grace Glass is the daughter of the Reverend Vanessa Glass of St. Mary’s Church Napa and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter PJ of Napa. Glass will attend Cal Poly where she plans to study pre vet.

The PEO Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. 

The PEO Sisterhood, founded in 1869, is international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. 

Info: lizmarks_99@yahoo.com, peocalifornia.org

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags