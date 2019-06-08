The Providing Educational Opportunities (PEO) STAR Scholarship was presented to Grace Glass, a senior at Sir Francis Drake High School.
Grace Glass is the daughter of the Reverend Vanessa Glass of St. Mary’s Church Napa and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter PJ of Napa. Glass will attend Cal Poly where she plans to study pre vet.
The PEO Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.
The PEO Sisterhood, founded in 1869, is international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women.