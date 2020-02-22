Grapevines: Gottfried, Lee, Marsden, Miller recognized by NapaLearns

On Feb. 5, NapaLearns honored four Napa County teachers who earned their Master of Education degrees in Innovative Learning from Touro University California and then went on to lead change in their schools that resulted in significant impact on their students.
The teachers recognized were all from the Napa Valley Unified School District: Lisa Gottfried, who teaches digital media, was named NapaLearns Fellow of the Year and received a $1,000 grant for her class at New Tech High School.
Three additional teachers were recognized for their work:
Tammy Lee, American Canyon Middle School math and robotics teacher; Scott Marsden, American Canyon High digital media and government teacher; and Kelley Miller, Silverado and Redwood Middle Schools instructional coach.
Each of these teachers received $250 for their classrooms.
The NapaLearns Fellows program is the result of a partnership between NapaLearns and Touro University California’s Graduate Studies program.
NapaLearns subsidizes 50% of the tuition cost for any Napa County public school teacher who meets the admissions requirements and completes the 12-month program. The program attracts teachers from every school level: More than 160 elementary, middle and high school teachers from Calistoga Joint Unified, Howell Mountain Elementary, Napa Valley Unified and St. Helena Unified school districts have been awarded fellowships.
One out of three teachers in Napa County with master’s degrees have earned them from the Touro Graduate School of Education with the support of NapaLearns. Since its inception in 2010, NapaLearns has invested more than $800,000 in this program.
“The NapaLearns Fellows program prepares Napa Valley teachers to explore how to use digital tools and media to support student learning and prepare them for the future workforce,” said Peg Maddocks, executive director of NapaLearns. “The teachers honored this evening have used their degrees as springboards to inspire their schools to adopt new technologies and innovative practices to improve student performance.”
Info: NapaLearns.org