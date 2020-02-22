Grapevines: Gottfried, Lee, Marsden, Miller recognized by NapaLearns

On Feb. 5, NapaLearns honored four Napa County teachers who earned their Master of Education degrees in Innovative Learning from Touro University California and then went on to lead change in their schools that resulted in significant impact on their students.

The teachers recognized were all from the Napa Valley Unified School District: Lisa Gottfried, who teaches digital media, was named NapaLearns Fellow of the Year and received a $1,000 grant for her class at New Tech High School.

Three additional teachers were recognized for their work:

Tammy Lee, American Canyon Middle School math and robotics teacher; Scott Marsden, American Canyon High digital media and government teacher; and Kelley Miller, Silverado and Redwood Middle Schools instructional coach.

Each of these teachers received $250 for their classrooms.

The NapaLearns Fellows program is the result of a partnership between NapaLearns and Touro University California’s Graduate Studies program.