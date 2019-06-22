Santa Clara University senior ethnic studies, political science, and Spanish triple major Arelí Hernández has won a Fulbright Scholarship to teach English and work on a community-based project in Tunja, Colombia, starting this July.
The award is Hernández’s second in the Fulbright program. She was one of only four Americans chosen to participate in a three-week summer Fulbright program after her sophomore year.
“That was really amazing because our class was made up of activists from all over the world involved in many different social movements, and together we got to analyze nonprofits from a critical perspective,” she said.
As a junior, she studied abroad in Ecuador with a nonprofit that helps integrate refugee and immigrant populations, largely from Venezuela and Colombia.
She also participated in the University’s Global Fellows program, where she interned in Kadapa, India, at the Aarti Home for Girls.
Hernández is a LEAD Scholar at SCU, a program for students who are the first in their families to attend a four-year college.
She was a Student Ambassador, and a member and then co-chair of Ballet Folklórico de SCU. “It has been really empowering as a student of color at a predominantly white institution to have a sense of pride in myself and my culture,” she said.
The oldest of four, Hernández thanks her family and hometown community in Napa Valley for their constant support. “As the daughter of two incredibly hard-working immigrants from México, I am so thankful for all that my family has taught me and I am excited to continue seeing the fruits of their labor come to life,” said Hernández.
With Fulbright, she will be an English teaching assistant at Universidad de Boyacá in Tunja, Colombia. For her community-based project, she hopes to work on reintegrating migrants returning home, such as the ones she got to know in Ecuador, or working with youth and dance if possible.
After her Fulbright year, Hernández plans to continue her schooling and research in ethnic studies. “I’m interested in the intersection of gender and migration,” she said.