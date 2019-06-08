Mary Catherine Hyde graduated from Justin-Siena High School on May 30. She graduated as a top-ranking student with highest honors. She was the recipient of multiple awards including the National Merit Finalist Award, the AP Scholar with Distinction Award and the Sister Rosemary Jovick Loyalty Award.
Additionally, Mary Cate is a member of the National Honors Society and is a lifetime member of the California Scholarship Federation.
She is the recipient of multiple scholarships including The Napa Valley Horsemen’s Association Scholarship, the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Arts Scholarship and the American Legion Auxiliary Napa Unit 113 Scholarship.
During her four years at Justin-Siena High School Mary Cate has been an active participant and received multiple awards in instrumental music, mock trial and poetry out loud.
Outside of school Mary Cate has studied piano, violin, and ballet, performing annually in the Napa Regional Dance Company’s Nutcracker Ballet.
Mary Cate was President of Paws (The Protection of Animal Welfare Society) at Justin and additionally volunteered at the Napa Wildlife Rescue.
Mary Cate will be attending Princeton University in the fall where she will be studying Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, in preparation for an eventual career in veterinary medicine.