Grapevines: If Given A Chance scholarship accepting applications

Napa County High School students graduating in June 2022 who have demonstrated exceptional courage in overcoming extraordinary challenges can nominate themselves to receive mentoring and financial assistance to further their education.

If Given A Chance (IGAC), a Napa-based non-profit scholarship program that assists students through college or vocational programs with financial, educational, emotional, and moral support, is accepting applications for awards at ifgivenachance.org/applications.

Applications, which must include letters of recommendation from a school reference and a community member, are due by March 1, 2021. Students who are county residents but attending out-of-area schools are also eligible.

