Grapevines: Justin-Siena clinches its seventh straight county mock trial title

Mock trial has “…instilled in me a love for the law and advocacy,” said Powers. A three year veteran, Powers said she believes mock trial has not only helped her develop skills in argument and critical thinking, but helped her foster those skills in fellow team members.

Opening the trial was Alexandria deLeuze following a successful argument on a pretrial motion by Amina Schnebelt.

Another senior member, Lauren Aubert, assumed the key role of a forensic pathologist testifying for the defense on the cause of death.

The prosecution team was led by Captain Dante Cavaz who delivered the summation and featured Tessa Bork and Alexandra Westfall as co-counsel. Cavaz, a senior, said mock trial has “…given me the skills to succeed in all aspects of my life.”

Isabella Epperson, an enthusiastic freshman lawyer for the prosecution says mock trial sparked an interest in the law she didn’t know she had.

The team has been coached by volunteers Alan Charles Dell’Ario, a local appellate lawyer, and Bill Hardy, a trial lawyer who practiced on the East Coast but lives in Napa now.

“We’re not crafting lawyers; we’re helping mold teens into confident young people who can stand on their own feet when confronted,” said Dell’Ario.

“It’s a competitive world out there for these young people,” said Hardy. “Through mock trial they are learning to compete fiercely, but with civility.”

