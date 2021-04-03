 Skip to main content
Grapevines: Justin-Siena mock trial team competes in state championship for 8th straight year

Justin Siena mock trial

Top row: Ellie Thitiprayoonwongse, Tessa Borck, Stella Vogel, Esther Cottrell, Lucas Pyrce, Austin Sidhu, Liam Mulcahy. Bottom Row L-R: Gabrielle George, Isabella Epperson, Amina Schnebelt

 Submitted image

The Justin-Siena Mock Trial team was the sole representative of Napa County at the virtual statewide competition March 18-20.

The team has won the country competition eight years in a row. Justin-Siena has not lost a single Napa or Sonoma competition for at least four years, said a news release.

Mock Trial is a competition using realistic fact patterns, real California and United States law held in real courtrooms (this year by Zoom) with real judges. Students take roles as lawyers, witnesses, bailiff, clerk, courtroom artist, and journalist.

The trials are intense because they are timed. Each side’s presentation is time-limited, requiring the students to learn their parts with precision, argue their case forcefully, but economically, and beat the other side. There are no prizes for second place in court.

This team has a mix of five seniors and 12 underclassmen led by Captains Esther Cottrell and Liam Mulcahy, both stars of this year’s trials.

Alan Charles dell’Ario, a local appellate lawyer, and Bill Hardy, a trial lawyer, have coached the team for many years.

Dell’Ario said: “These students never fail to amaze me. We compete successfully against the best and brightest students in California.”

Hardy added: “I enjoy seeing these young people overcome their shyness, learn the law, and develop poise. We teach the most useful skills an adult needs to succeed.”

Justin’s mock trial alums have used these useful skills in successfully attending the most competitive universities in the country, including Stanford, Berkeley, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Bryn Mawr, Georgetown and many others.

Many of these alums have said Justin-Siena mock trial was an important part of their preparation for life beyond high school.

From Esther Cottrell, a graduating senior: ”I wouldn’t be the person I am today without Mock Trial. I’m naturally shy and reserved, but Mock Trial has given me the tools to advocate for myself and others.”

George Khoury, another senior, credits Mock Trial with helping him develop “real-world skills, such as how to deliver a convincing speech” and to better appreciate the American legal system.

Alexandra Westfall describes Mock Trial as the “highlight of my high school career. It taught me to construct strong fact-based positions and think on my feet.”

Dr. Andrew Hodges, religious studies instructor and Jennifer Fernandez, Registrar of the school, organize and serve as moderators for the team.

