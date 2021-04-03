Grapevines: Justin-Siena mock trial team competes in state championship for 8th straight year

The Justin-Siena Mock Trial team was the sole representative of Napa County at the virtual statewide competition March 18-20.

The team has won the country competition eight years in a row. Justin-Siena has not lost a single Napa or Sonoma competition for at least four years, said a news release.

Mock Trial is a competition using realistic fact patterns, real California and United States law held in real courtrooms (this year by Zoom) with real judges. Students take roles as lawyers, witnesses, bailiff, clerk, courtroom artist, and journalist.

The trials are intense because they are timed. Each side’s presentation is time-limited, requiring the students to learn their parts with precision, argue their case forcefully, but economically, and beat the other side. There are no prizes for second place in court.

This team has a mix of five seniors and 12 underclassmen led by Captains Esther Cottrell and Liam Mulcahy, both stars of this year’s trials.

Alan Charles dell’Ario, a local appellate lawyer, and Bill Hardy, a trial lawyer, have coached the team for many years.

Dell’Ario said: “These students never fail to amaze me. We compete successfully against the best and brightest students in California.”