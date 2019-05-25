David Kastner, a 2011 graduate of Vintage High School, represented his student body at Brigham Young University’s commencement exercises on April 25.
He was selected as the only student commencement speaker from almost 7,000 graduating students. He spoke beside the university’s president, President Kevin J. Worthen, renowned speaker and musician Arthur C. Brooks, and Elder Patrick Kearon, a leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Kastner, who graduated suma cum laude in Biophysics, completed BYU’s rigorous Honors Program and spent his academic career studying cancer—a topic close to his heart as his brother, Matthew Kastner, who graduated with him from BYU, was diagnosed with cancer at a young age.
While an undergraduate at BYU, David Kastner was awarded many honors and scholarships including being chosen as a Barry Goldwater Scholar, the most prestigious undergraduate scholarship in the sciences. His academic career also included a fellowship at BYU’s Simmons Center for Cancer Research, an internship at Harvard University’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and an internship at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland in their National Laboratory of Structural Biophysics.
Kastner’s research has included multiple publications and he hopes to make significant advances in cancer research. He is currently working as a research cancer biologist at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has been accepted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as a bioengineering Ph.D. candidate. Kastner has been awarded the prestigious Sloan Research Fellowship from MIT and the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship (NSF GRFP).
Kastner defines his studies, his work, and his free time with one word: synergy. This is because he sees the world as a web of interconnected lines. Kastner founded a company following a difficult hand surgery, Kahyton Biostructures (kahyton.com) makes custom hand braces that mimic designs found in nature.
His beliefs are structured by a quote from Leonardo de Vinci saying, “Everything connects to everything else.” His contributions to science are intertwined with his love and dedication to art, and his dedication to art allows him to see the beauty in every aspect of life. He designed a public sculpture that is on display locally in front of Kastner Honda that represents his love of science and art. Kastner is also fluent in Spanish after spending two years as a missionary in southern Chile.
His passion for learning won’t end with his Ph.D. He says, “There are so many amazing things left to be discovered and I want to be a part of the search.” For him, learning is the same as living.