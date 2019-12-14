The British government unveiled 46 recipients of the 2020 Marshall Scholarships, the second-largest class in the scholarship program’s 66-year history.
In the Bay Area, five students were selected including Chloe King of Napa. She attends George Washington University and study at University of Edinburgh.
Chosen following a rigorous selection process, the highly accomplished university students and recent graduates from across the United States will take up degree courses at leading British universities in a wide variety of disciplines beginning in September 2020.
“The quality and diversity of candidates we receive for the Marshall Scholarship continues to amaze me each year,” said Andrew Whittaker, consul general for San Francisco.
Winners were selected following a rigorous and high-competitive selection process that drew over 1,000 applications from top undergraduate students representing institutions across the United States.
The program is principally funded by the British government, but also benefits from generous support through partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, allowing winners to pursue graduate degrees in almost any academic subject at any university in the UK.
The 2020 class will take up their studies at 16 different institutions across the UK beginning in September next year, ranging from the London School of Economics and Political Science to the University of the Highlands and Islands in the Scottish Highlands.