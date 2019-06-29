Recent St. John's Lutheran School 8th grade graduates, Emery Messenger and Jack Carey, were awarded Justin-Siena’s Scholar Award and STEM Scholar Award respectively. Emery and Jack will be attending Justin-Siena in the fall.
Most Popular
-
NSIB: Ecstasy dealer with assault rifle and hash lab nabbed at home
-
Update: DUI suspected in death of a teenage passenger in Napa crash
-
Police: Napa man admitted to molesting young girl
-
Update: Highway 29 reopens after major-injury collision
-
Animal trainer who worked with Napa dog to stand trial, prohibited from training animals
Print Ads
Furniture