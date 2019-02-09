On Sat., Feb. 1, the North Bay Regional Academic Decathlon held its 39th annual competition for high school students to determine which teams would advance to the state championship.
In attendance were 15 high schools from four counties (Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo) and roughly 300 students.
Decathletes had the opportunity to medal in the 10 individual topics of Art, Economics, Interview, Essay, Language and Literature, Math, Music, Science, Social Science, and Speech as well as the team Super Quiz event.
This year, American Canyon High School had five decathletes scoring in the top three in their category/grade level, placing second in Super Quiz, third overall with a score of 39,369 points, and cumulatively earning 39 medals. They will advance to the state championship to represent Napa County on March 21-24 in Sacramento.
Honors students included: Angelie Bautista, Lydia Davis, Riley Furey and Colin Velicaria.
Scholastic students included Jennacess Carreon, Kelsey Darnielle and Heriberto Zavala.
Varsity students included: Abigail Moreno and Dakota Whitney.