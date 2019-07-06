{{featured_button_text}}
Providing Educational Opportunities (PEO) recently provided several scholarships.

Providing Educational Opportunities (PEO) recently provided several scholarships. Pictured here: Celia Green, president of PEO Chapter XM in Napa; Bailey Stone, recipient; Betty Fehring, chairman of the scholarship committee for Chapter XM; Jacqueline Saldana-Pimental, recipient; Debi Joy, secretary for Chapter XM. Not pictured: Emma Healy. 

The Napa Providing Educational Opportunities (PEO) chapter recently awarded scholarships to three women:

Bailey Stone is a 2019 graduate of Vintage High School and will be attending U.C. Berkeley in the fall, studying political science.

Jacqueline Saldana-Pimental is a 2018 graduate of Justin-Siena High School. Jacqueline will be returning to Sonoma State as a sophomore, studying sociology with a minor in Spanish. She currently works as a translator.

Emma Healy is a 2019 graduate from Napa High School and will be attending UCLA in the fall.

