The Napa Providing Educational Opportunities (PEO) chapter recently awarded scholarships to three women:
Bailey Stone is a 2019 graduate of Vintage High School and will be attending U.C. Berkeley in the fall, studying political science.
Jacqueline Saldana-Pimental is a 2018 graduate of Justin-Siena High School. Jacqueline will be returning to Sonoma State as a sophomore, studying sociology with a minor in Spanish. She currently works as a translator.
Emma Healy is a 2019 graduate from Napa High School and will be attending UCLA in the fall.