Grapevines: Napa Scouts from Troop 516 achieve Eagle Rank

Three young men from Napa Scout Troop 516 in Napa have achieved Eagle Rank - the highest rank in scouting, culminating years of dedication and effort. They are Oskar Hurst, Kyle Miller, and Michael McDowell.

Oskar Hurst earned his Eagle Rank on June 26, 2019, and is now attending UC Berkeley. He earned 24 merit badges, was involved in the Order of the Arrow, and completed a community project benefiting the city of Napa by constructing an enclosure for the outdoor restroom at Century Oaks Park.

Kyle Miller earned his Eagle Rank on Dec. 11, 2019, and is now attending Napa Valley Community College. He began scouting in the 2nd grade as a Bear Cub Scout, earned 29 merit badges and completed a community project benefiting the city of Napa by constructing a redwood fence and gateways encircling the rose garden at Fuller Park.

Michael McDowell earned his Eagle Rank on Dec. 18, 2019, is a senior at Vintage High School and will attend Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo this fall. He has been a scout for seven years, earned 29 merit badges and completed a community project benefiting the city of Napa by constructing a 12’ roofed informational kiosk for displaying maps, activities and community information at Fuller Park.