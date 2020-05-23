Grapevines: Napa students recognized for excellence in performing and visual arts

Music/World Percussion: Viktor Matthew Tapia, River Middle School, 8th Grade. Tapia is in his second year of World Percussion. He has worked to master each of the dozen different drums available within the classroom, challenging himself to learn difficult solos and complex material. His teacher John Hannaford said, “He comes to class each and every day with enthusiasm-- fully energized and puts his whole self into becoming the best percussionist that he can be.”

Music/Band & Orchestra: Martin Lepe, Napa Junction, 5th Grade. Lepe brings a wonderful “eagerness to learn attitude” to every class. His teacher Wendy Scott is very impressed with the effort he puts into learning the trumpet. Scott said he is focused, respectful, and always prepared. She added, “Since starting this Distance Learning process, Martin has continued to be diligent about being prepared and sending videos.”