Grapevines: Napa students win bikes

Napa Valley Unified School District’s elementary physical education program recently launched a bike giveaway to encourage and celebrate extraordinary physical education students. Outstanding students were entered into a drawing held on February 10. One bike and helmet were raffled off for each of three grade groups.

The winners who received a new bike and helmet were:

TK1 Winner - Natalia Garcia Perez from Pueblo Vista

2/3 Winner - Jessica Kreitz from Willow

4/5 Winner - Vincent Andaya from Donaldson Way

Another bike and helmet drawing will take place for the month of February and three new winners will be chosen on March 24. These bikes and helmets were generously donated/secured by the Napa Valley Education Foundation.

