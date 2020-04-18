Grapevines: Napa Valley College Foundation announces grants for students affected by COVID-19

Grapevines: Napa Valley College Foundation announces grants for students affected by COVID-19

Napa Valley College
Register file photo

The Napa Valley College Foundation launched the Foundation Action Strike Team (FAST) Fund to provide financial support to Napa Valley College students impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

The FAST fund was created to cover unplanned financial expenses related to housing, lost wages, technology and groceries to support educational continuity, persistence, and degree completion for Napa Valley College students through this crisis.

“During these uncertain times, it is important to do everything we can to support those who are the most vulnerable,” said Malcolm de Sieyes, Foundation board president. “It is our mission to support the College and its students to ensure we keep as many students in school as possible. FAST is our first line of defense to help those who are feeling the financial pressure to drop out of school.”

One-time hardship grants of $350 will be granted to students who are currently enrolled full-time (12+ units) and meet other eligibility requirements.

Students are encouraged to apply as quickly as possible as funds are expected to go fast. The Foundation has streamlined the application process to allow for prompt review and approval of applications in an effort to get funds to students faster. Students may visit bit.ly/fastgrantapply to apply online.

Info: jessica.thomason@napavalley.edu, 707-256-7512, napavalley.edu/AboutNVC/Foundation.

Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan

This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated several times a day as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.

Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News