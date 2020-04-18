Grapevines: Napa Valley College Foundation announces grants for students affected by COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Napa Valley College Foundation launched the Foundation Action Strike Team (FAST) Fund to provide financial support to Napa Valley College students impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

The FAST fund was created to cover unplanned financial expenses related to housing, lost wages, technology and groceries to support educational continuity, persistence, and degree completion for Napa Valley College students through this crisis.

“During these uncertain times, it is important to do everything we can to support those who are the most vulnerable,” said Malcolm de Sieyes, Foundation board president. “It is our mission to support the College and its students to ensure we keep as many students in school as possible. FAST is our first line of defense to help those who are feeling the financial pressure to drop out of school.”

One-time hardship grants of $350 will be granted to students who are currently enrolled full-time (12+ units) and meet other eligibility requirements.