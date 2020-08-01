Grapevines: Napa Valley Community Foundation awards scholarships totaling $249,800 to 77 local students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) has awarded scholarships totaling $249,800 to 77 local students this month, said a news release.

This year’s scholarship recipients received financial support from the George and Gwendolyn Goodin Scholarship Fund, The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship Fund and the Daisy Cavalli Scholarship Fund.

Also included were scholarship recipients from The Edward W. Solomon and the Judith B. Cutcomb Scholarship Funds, The Ted Kohler Music Scholarship Fund and The Lenore Hirsch-Jay Falk Scholarship Fund.

Scholarship awards ranged from $250 to $8,000 per student and the average amount awarded was $2,290.

Approximately 49% of scholarship recipients are enrolling at University of California campuses or private universities, 31% have enrolled in the California State University system and 14% have enrolled in Napa Valley College. This year, 64% of recipients will be first in their families to attend college.

“We are particularly proud, this year, to help bridge the gap between talent and opportunities,” said NVCF President Terence Mulligan.