Four Napa residents graduated from Empire College at commencement exercises on June 24 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.
Lynnsey Aviña Aviña graduated from the clinical medical assistant program and is now employed as a certified medical assistant with Adventist Health. An alumna of Napa High School, she is the daughter of Roberto Aviña and Alma Aviña of Napa.
Matt Lyall graduated with president’s honors from the specialized associate degree – information technology program with a concentration in cybersecurity and was recipient of the IT Club Award. He has also achieved his CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst, Security+, and Network+ certifications. A graduate of New Technology High School, he is the son of Diane Lyall of Napa and Kerry Lyall of Phoenix, Arizona.
Joana Marron graduated from the clinical medical assistant program and is now employed as a medical assistant with Harvest Pediatrics in St. Helena. A Napa High School alumna, she is the daughter of Carmen Lopez of Napa.
Also a Napa High School alumna, Jenyfer Martinez-Bueno graduated from the clinical medical assistant program. She is the daughter of Alejandro Martinez and Maria Martinez of Napa.