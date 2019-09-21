A group of New Tech high school students won second place, and $3,000, in the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes’ 2019 Discovery Award competition.
The Discovery Award is an international student competition sponsored by the Kansas-based Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes to encourage creative research projects that uncover the stories of positive role models, or Unsung Heroes, whose impact on history remains largely unknown.
You have free articles remaining.
The student team included Priscilla Sanchez, Jacqueline Vega, Kevin Jackoby, and Charles Brooks from New Technology High School in Napa. Their project, “Eileen Nearne: An Unsung Hero,” is a documentary about 23 year-old Nearne, a S.O.E. British Intelligence Officer who managed to transmit 105 messages, revealing Germany’s plans back to Great Britain, before being captured.
They were advised by Nancy Hale, who teaches American Literature and Film at New Technology High School.