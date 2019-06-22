Kyle Alexander Hawk of Napa was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College at its commencement ceremony on May 19. Hawk majored in History. He was also named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
Ethan S. Schuler, of Napa, was one of 462 seniors who graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, May 26, receiving a bachelor of arts degree at the College's 198th Commencement.
Philip French of Napa was named to the University at Albany Dean's List for the spring semester.
Kiera Connelly, of St. Helena, graduated from Colorado College with a bachelor's degree in Neuroscience. Connelly is a graduate of Justin-Siena High School and one of 537 undergraduates receiving a Bachelor of Arts at the May 19 ceremony.
Chase Reynolds of St. Helena was named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2019 Dean's List.
Lily Graff of Calistoga graduated from the University of San Diego on May 26. Graff earned a bachelor's degree in Behavioral Neuroscience.
Dr. Kelley R. (Kolodziej) Vandecoevering earned a dual concentration Doctor of Education degree from the University of Memphis in June 2019. She was the first person in the history of the Higher Education and Leadership Department at the university to ever attempt a dual degree which she successfully completed.
Kelley is the daughter of Mark and Lilia Kolodziej of Vallejo and the late Peggy R. Patrick of Napa. She attended Mt. George Elementary, Silverado Middle, and Vintage High School, graduating in 2003.
She went on to serve in the United States Navy and then to the Department of Defense as a training officer until 2018 when she took a position as a contracting officer with the Department of Veterans Affairs. She is also a professor of history at College of the Desert in Palm Desert, Calif.
In addition to her recent academic achievement, Kelley has two masters degree: a Master of Arts in Military History; Master of Education in Training and Development.
Rio Barnes of Napa graduated from the University of San Diego on May 26. Barnes earned a bachelor's degree in International Business and graduated cum laude. Barnes participated in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at USD and was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy on May 24 and will report to LPD 26, USS John P Murtha, out of San Diego to begin his career as a Surface Warfare Officer Nuclear Option.
William Knopka of Napa graduated from the University of San Diego on May 26. Knopka earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering and graduated cum laude. Knopka completed the requirements for graduation in January of this year.
Grace O'Brien of Napa graduated from the University of San Diego on May 26. O'Brien earned a bachelor's degree in International Business and graduated magna cum laude.
U.S. Air Force Airman Eric J. Fairley Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Fairley is the son of Eric J. Fairley of American Canyon and Sheree A. Gaines of Vallejo.