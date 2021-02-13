 Skip to main content
Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Kelly Doren

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Napa students include: Lewis Ballard, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List and Margaret Carpenter, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List.

Connor Chesky of St. Helena earned fall 2020 semester honors from Kansas State University.

Benjamin W. Mickens, a Politics major in the class of 2023 from Napa, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Napa resident Grace Del Carmen Montenegro, majoring in behavioral neuroscience, was named to the University's dean's list for the Fall semester at Northeastern University. 

