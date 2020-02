Christopher Kinney, of Yountville, a senior and computer science major, was named to the Missouri University of Science and Technology honor list for the Fall 2019 semester.

Jacob Cashel Andrews-Pestana, of Napa, was named to the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Fall 2019 semester. The school is in Vermont.

Kevin Birdsall of Napa has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

