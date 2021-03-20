 Skip to main content
Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Kelly Doren

St. Helena student Connor Chesky earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from from Kansas State University in fall 2020.

The following locals earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU):

  • Shannon Gamoras of American Canyon received a Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN).
  • Ferdinand Lee of American Canyon received a Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN).
  • Shanee Marie Lumampao of American Canyon received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
  • Amy Umar of Napa received a Master of Science, Special Education.

