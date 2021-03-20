Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

St. Helena student Connor Chesky earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from from Kansas State University in fall 2020.
The following locals earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU):
- Shannon Gamoras of American Canyon received a Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN).
- Ferdinand Lee of American Canyon received a Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN).
- Shanee Marie Lumampao of American Canyon received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
- Amy Umar of Napa received a Master of Science, Special Education.
