Jacob Cashel Andrews-Pestana of Napa has been recognized on the Dean's List at Norwich University in Vermont for the Spring 2019 semester.
Lindsay B. Pressman of Napa was awarded Faculty Honors for the spring 2019 semester at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
Emily Hosford, of American Canyon, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester at University of Kansas.
Michael Francke, of Napa, School of Business, earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester at University of Kansas.
Megan M. Heppner of Napa earned a B.A. in Exercise Science, Summa Cum Laude from Wichita State University.
Tara Beltrami of St. Helena was named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 Spring Semester. Beltrami is in the hospitality and tourism management program.
Charlotte Smith of St. Helena just finished her sophomore year at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with distinction, having been on the Dean’s Honors List for all six quarters of her first two years, which then places her on the President’s List for each year. She’s majoring in ag biz.