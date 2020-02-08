Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Elisa Cavalli of Napa has qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean's List.
Napa native Aubrey May, a graduate of Napa High School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Washington.
Conrad Lonsdale Knudsen of St. Helena was named to Emerson College Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Chase Reynolds of St. Helena was named to The University of Rhode Island Dean's List.
Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university, announced these graduates:
- Christian McGee of Napa earned a Bachelor of Science, Software Development degree.
- Tina McLean of Napa earned a Bachelor of Science, Accounting degree.
- Sergio Soria-Gil of Napa earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.